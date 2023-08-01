Vancouver animal shelter celebrates ‘Dogust’ with adoption specials

"Dogust" is the universal birthday for shelter dogs.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - “Dogust” is the universal birthday for shelter dogs, and the Humane Society for Southwest Washington is celebrating not just with a birthday party and cake for the dogs, but also with adoption specials.

“Dogust” occurs annually on Aug. 1, and was designated the official birthday for shelter dogs by North Shore Animal League America in 2008.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Zoo welcomes tiny baby endangered turtles

On Tuesday, HSSW threw a little party for their dogs up for adoption to celebrate.

While “Dogust” is largely ceremonial, it also raises important awareness about adoption and it’s an important effort to help more pets find loving homes in our community.

HSSW says the summer months are a time of high capacity for them, just like shelters around the country, so it’s a great time to help and adopt.

“We’re able to give you more intimate information about the dogs. We can share what we’ve learned about them here, what we may know about them from a previous home, and really be able to matchmake and make that perfect fit,” said Jennifer Rylander. “There’s research that says dogs and cats relieve anxiety, gives us emotional support, so what better time to come and adopt.”

A birthday party wouldn’t be complete without gifts, and since dogs and cats can’t make their own list, HSSW even provided a wish list of most-needed items including food, toys, and other supplies.

SEE ALSO: More cougar sightings reported at Oregon Coast

HSSW is waiving adoption fees for pets aged 1 and older, including cats and rabbits. That special goes on Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Family of puppies found safe after fire in Warm Springs.
Kotek signs bills to stop sale of puppy mill animals in pet stores, cosmetic testing on animals
"Dogust" is the universal birthday for shelter dogs.
Vancouver animal shelter celebrates 'Dogust' with adoption specials
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
More cougar sightings reported at Oregon Coast
The Oregon Zoo this week welcomed 11 “quarter-sized” northwestern pond turtles.
Oregon Zoo welcomes tiny baby endangered turtles