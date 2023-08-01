Vancouver animal shelter celebrates ‘Dogust’ with adoption specials

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - “Dogust” is the universal birthday for shelter dogs, and the Humane Society for Southwest Washington is celebrating not just with a birthday party and cake for the dogs, but also with adoption specials.

“Dogust” occurs annually on Aug. 1, and was designated the official birthday for shelter dogs by North Shore Animal League America in 2008.

On Tuesday, HSSW threw a little party for their dogs up for adoption to celebrate.

While “Dogust” is largely ceremonial, it also raises important awareness about adoption and it’s an important effort to help more pets find loving homes in our community.

HSSW says the summer months are a time of high capacity for them, just like shelters around the country, so it’s a great time to help and adopt.

“We’re able to give you more intimate information about the dogs. We can share what we’ve learned about them here, what we may know about them from a previous home, and really be able to matchmake and make that perfect fit,” said Jennifer Rylander. “There’s research that says dogs and cats relieve anxiety, gives us emotional support, so what better time to come and adopt.”

A birthday party wouldn’t be complete without gifts, and since dogs and cats can’t make their own list, HSSW even provided a wish list of most-needed items including food, toys, and other supplies.

HSSW is waiving adoption fees for pets aged 1 and older, including cats and rabbits. That special goes on Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

