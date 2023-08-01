Very warm start to August

Good morning! We’re kicking off the month of August on a cool & dry note, with cloudy skies along a portion of the coastline & mainly clear skies inland. Patchy low clouds may form over a part of the metro area around sunrise, but the remainder of the day will be sunny. Temperatures should be a degree or two warmer than Monday, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

The rest of the workweek will feature cool nights & very warm afternoons. A large high pressure system will continue to expand over the Great Basin and Intermountain West, and nudge its way westward. This will be the dominant weather feature for the next week or so. The position of this system will draw some monsoonal moisture from the south, bringing a chance of showers & thunderstorms to areas east of the Cascades (Friday & Saturday). Of course, we’ll be watching closely due to the lightning threat and potential for new fire starts. Aside from that, our weather should remain dry along & west of the Cascades.

The same high pressure system will bring us another 3 day heat wave Saturday through Monday. We’re still making minor tweaks and adjustments to the forecast, but as it stands now, highs should range between the low to mid 90s (with overnights in the 60s). Sunday and Monday should be the hottest days with highs between about 93-97 degrees. Some models are hinting at slightly warmer temperatures than that. Circle back and check in on our forecast, because we’re probably not done adjusting things.

Have a great Tuesday!

