Washington state launches hit-and-run alert system

Washington state's new hit-and-run alert system will officially begin operations Tuesday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:14 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington state’s new hit-and-run alert system will officially begin operations Tuesday.

The new system was authorized by the state legislature this year and will be active for a two-year pilot period. It will essentially use the cooperation of many different law enforcement agencies to find the drivers responsible for hit-and-run crashes that result in a death or someone being seriously hurt.

“Last year, our state saw over 300 hit-and-run collisions resulting in serious injury or death. In many of those situations, information about the fleeing vehicle was available that, if widely disseminated, might have helped us find a dangerous driver,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. “We are working with our partners in law enforcement across the state and in highway safety at WSDOT to get the word out about these often devastating crimes.”

For a hit-and-run alert to be active, the incident has to meet three requirement:

  • The incident must result in serious injury or death.
  • There must be enough descriptive information to help locate the suspect car, like a full or partial license plate number, a description of the car, any possible damage, or a location.
  • The incident must be reported to and investigated by police.

Once the alerts are generated, they will be sent out to those who sign up to get them. They will also be posted on social media, and if there is enough information about the car being searched for, Washington state’s transportation department will use their electronic highway signs to aid in finding the dangerous driver.

With this new system being launched Tuesday, the state’s patrol unit asks that if you see what you think might be a suspect vehicle, to call 911 and report your location.

SEE ALSO: Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.

If you’re interested in learning more about the new alert system being launched, FOX 12 NOW will be interviewing Washington State Patrol’s Director of Communications at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the interview on kptv.com or on the FOX 12 Oregon YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis...
Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device

Latest News

Washington state's new hit-and-run alert system will officially begin operations Tuesday.
Washington state launches hit-and-run alert system
A brush fire started Monday night near an iconic Oregon landmark.
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
The family of a woman killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday remembered her with a memorial.
Family mourning loss of woman murdered in SE Portland