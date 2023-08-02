Contractors face asbestos challenge while demolishing Portland’s May Apartments

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Contractors working to demolish the May Apartments in the wake of a four-alarm fire are running into a new hurdle.

The fire began May 16 at Southwest 14th and Southwest Taylor, displacing more than 100 people.

On May 25, an arson arrest was made in the fire. Police arrested 30-year-old Garrett Repp, a resident of the May Apartments, on multiple charges.

While plans were underway to demolish the building, the Bureau of Development Services says contractors found materials containing asbestos in the remains of the burned-down building.

Contractors are now working with the D-E-Q to dispose of the asbestos-containing material.

Officials say demolition preparation could begin as early as this week.

There’s still no word yet on when the building is actually set to come down. Experts say it could take six weeks for the demolition to be completed.

