Crews respond to brush fire on Hayden Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews are mopping up hot spots in a brush fire that broke out on Hayden Island overnight.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. PF&R says it was burning in heavy vegetation that included grasses, shrubs, and scattered trees.

Crews used a fire boat with a master stream deck gun to help extinguish the fire. PF&R says the distance from the boat to the fire was too far to eliminate all the flames so crews also attacked the fire from land.

A vegetation fire broke out early this morning on Hayden Island. Props to @PDXFire for knocking this one down quickly. Here’s a quick time lapse of what it looked like from Vancouver. You can briefly see the fire boat attacking it with the stream deck gun. #Portland https://t.co/BnwE7SM9sY pic.twitter.com/Y0AKrAhifT — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) August 2, 2023

Just before 4 a.m., PF&R reported the fire was under control. It burned about 6,000-square feet of land.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

