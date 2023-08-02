Crews respond to brush fire on Hayden Island
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:25 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews are mopping up hot spots in a brush fire that broke out on Hayden Island overnight.
The fire started around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. PF&R says it was burning in heavy vegetation that included grasses, shrubs, and scattered trees.
Crews used a fire boat with a master stream deck gun to help extinguish the fire. PF&R says the distance from the boat to the fire was too far to eliminate all the flames so crews also attacked the fire from land.
Just before 4 a.m., PF&R reported the fire was under control. It burned about 6,000-square feet of land.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
