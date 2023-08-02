Data of 1.7 Million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oregonians are being warned after a large data breach leaked the personal information of an estimated 1.7 million people, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

According to officials, members of the Oregon Health Plan are affected by the data breach and OHP asks members to take steps to protect their information.

“We’re urging OHP members to activate credit monitoring as a precaution,” said Dave Baden, interim director at OHA. “It’s disheartening that bad actors are looking to exploit people in our state and that their actions create a burden for others, who have more than enough to manage already. However, there are important steps that OHP members can take to further protect their data.”

OHP says PH TECH, a private security service vendor finished an extensive forensic analysis July 25, determining what OHP members were affected. Notifications are being mailed to the affected Oregonians and OHP says they will be offering free credit monitoring.

OHP encourages affected members to:

Watch for additional information from PH in the mail and follow instructions to activate 12 months of free identity theft protection. OHP members will be contacted by regular first-class mail, not by phone or email.

Request a free credit report. OHP members have the right to request one free copy of their credit report from each of the three major consumer reporting companies ( Equifax TransUnion and Experian ) every year. OHP members may be able to request reports from one company every few months throughout the year. Credit reports and monitoring can help people identify signs of identity theft and stop thieves from using information for fraudulent purposes.

Contact PH TECH for assistance at 888-498-1602 or by going to https://response.idx.us/PHTECH for more information.

Officials say members will also be able to receive ID theft recovery services free if needed.

