District Attorney’s Auto Theft Task Force, PPB’s Stolen Vehicle Operation Members arrest ‘serial car thief’

An alleged serial car thief was arrested this weekend.
By Drew Marine
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Auto Theft Task Force and members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicle Operation put an alleged ‘serial car thief’ behind bars this weekend after serving a warrant in Northeast Portland.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jesse Brower had been arrested two times in 2022 for charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. He plead guilty last June, agreed to treatment and was released on probation.

Fast forward to this weekend, when Brower was arrested again at his apartment, after court documents say he eluded Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies in a stolen car in mid-July.

“I was sure glad when I heard that he was arrested,” Linda Parker, who claimed her car was stolen by Brower last May, said.

The officer who served the warrant recovered several items from the suspect’s apartment including 17 car stereos, two stolen license plates from Oregon and Washington and a bucket of various keys.

Court documents say that Brower admitted to stealing between 15 and 20 cars, saying he’d steal cars for drugs and money. The documents also say he would take orders from people.

“I want to focus really more on not Mr. Brower but all the victims that we have out there that we don’t even know about, right?,” Deputy District Attorney, Cody Linderholm, said. “If he really has stolen dozens of cars as we think is actually possible, they’re left without no recourse. If we don’t catch him in the act and if we don’t tie him to them, we have potentially dozens of people who could be out thousands of dollars.”

Linderholm wants the community to know he’s taking stolen vehicle cases seriously.

“I feel good that we were able to use the resources of the task force to hopefully hold him accountable,” he said. “Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty but I think the focus should be on the community and hopefully there’s going to at least be 50 to 100, who knows how many less cars taken off the streets because of people like Mr. Brower.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.
Firefighters rescue a person down a 30-foot embankment on Friday in Vernonia.
Crash victim rescued in Vernonia after screams for help, alert from Apple device
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

An alleged serial car thief was arrested this weekend.
District Attorney’s Auto Theft Task Force, PPB’s Stolen Vehicle Operation Members arrest ‘serial car thief’
A small brush fire started Monday night near an iconic Oregon landmark.
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
Beginning August 1, Washington County will be receiving emergency service from American Medical...
Washington County is getting a brand new ambulance service
AMR Ambulance
Washington County is getting a brand new ambulance service