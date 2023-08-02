District Attorney’s Auto Theft Task Force, PPB’s Stolen Vehicle Operation Members arrest ‘serial car thief’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Auto Theft Task Force and members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Stolen Vehicle Operation put an alleged ‘serial car thief’ behind bars this weekend after serving a warrant in Northeast Portland.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Jesse Brower had been arrested two times in 2022 for charges including possession of a stolen vehicle. He plead guilty last June, agreed to treatment and was released on probation.

Fast forward to this weekend, when Brower was arrested again at his apartment, after court documents say he eluded Multnomah County Sheriff’s Deputies in a stolen car in mid-July.

“I was sure glad when I heard that he was arrested,” Linda Parker, who claimed her car was stolen by Brower last May, said.

The officer who served the warrant recovered several items from the suspect’s apartment including 17 car stereos, two stolen license plates from Oregon and Washington and a bucket of various keys.

Court documents say that Brower admitted to stealing between 15 and 20 cars, saying he’d steal cars for drugs and money. The documents also say he would take orders from people.

“I want to focus really more on not Mr. Brower but all the victims that we have out there that we don’t even know about, right?,” Deputy District Attorney, Cody Linderholm, said. “If he really has stolen dozens of cars as we think is actually possible, they’re left without no recourse. If we don’t catch him in the act and if we don’t tie him to them, we have potentially dozens of people who could be out thousands of dollars.”

Linderholm wants the community to know he’s taking stolen vehicle cases seriously.

“I feel good that we were able to use the resources of the task force to hopefully hold him accountable,” he said. “Of course, he’s innocent until proven guilty but I think the focus should be on the community and hopefully there’s going to at least be 50 to 100, who knows how many less cars taken off the streets because of people like Mr. Brower.”

