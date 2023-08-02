Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
‘Hillside Fire’ near Multnomah Falls at 1.5 acres, 75% contained
Woman accused of spitting on employee
Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
The family of a murdered woman sets up a memorial
Family mourning loss of woman murdered in SE Portland

Latest News

FILE - Then-University of Oregon President Michael Schill talks during an interview in...
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
A whirl from the York Fire in Nevada is seen Tuesday. (Source: James Aragon with Bureau of Land...
Wildfire produces whirl of smoke and fire
Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says