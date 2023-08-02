Intel’s Hillsboro campus expecting major upgrades

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Major upgrades to Intel’s Hillsboro campus are expected over the next several years.

Right now, plans are underway for a fourth phase at Intel’s D1X factory and an expansion and upgrade of its D1A factory in Aloha. Intel hasn’t put a dollar value on these proposed investments.

In fact, the company hasn’t made any official announcement about the expansion, but based on a permit application Intel filed with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, could be one of the biggest capitol investments Oregon has seen in years.

Washington County resident Mevan Dissanayake is excited about the proposal.

“Expansions from a large company like that will bring in more people for jobs,” Dissanayake said. “So that’s gonna benefit the majority of the business establishments around and the demand for houses is going to go up.”

However, the expansion will come with a price.

It will make Intel’s manufacturing operation in Washington County fall into a federal classification as a “major source” of regulated pollutants. The company will have to demonstrate it can keep its emissions within state and federal standards.

Isabel Salas lives in the area,

“Yeah we want the new jobs but it is definitely hard to evaluate who’s gonna benefit the most,” Salas said. “We want jobs to be available for everybody and to grow the economy but at the same time we also want to preserve our environment.”

Intel already employs tens of thousands of people in Oregon. This expansion is expected to add hundreds of jobs.

Oregon’s DEQ will review Intel’s 11-hundred page air quality permit application. DEQ says it plans to have a public information meeting to answer questions people may have.

