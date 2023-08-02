Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, seriously injuring man in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old Woodburn man is wanted after allegedly assaulting another man and giving him serious injuries on Friday, Woodburn Police announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 600 block of West Hayes Street after reports of an assault. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo, and police said he may be trying to leave the area or state using public transportation.

Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo:

Hispanic man with short black hair.

About 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 160 pounds.

He has a faded tattoo on his right shoulder of a heart with a design above it in the shape of a letter “P,” and a tattoo on his left forearm of a chain with a cigarette shape design.

Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo's tattoos (Woodburn Police Department)

Anyone with information on Lucas-Alonzo is asked to contact Corporal Darlyn Chester at darlyn.chester@ci.woodburn.or.us or the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345. Case # 23-9560.

