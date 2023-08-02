Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, seriously injuring man in Woodburn

Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, seriously injuring man in Woodburn
Man wanted for allegedly assaulting, seriously injuring man in Woodburn(Woodburn Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 31-year-old Woodburn man is wanted after allegedly assaulting another man and giving him serious injuries on Friday, Woodburn Police announced on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Woman knocked unconscious in random NW Portland attack; suspect wanted

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 600 block of West Hayes Street after reports of an assault. Officers found a man suffering from serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo, and police said he may be trying to leave the area or state using public transportation.

SEE ALSO: FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested

Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo:

  • Hispanic man with short black hair.
  • About 5-feet, 4-inches tall and 160 pounds.
  • He has a faded tattoo on his right shoulder of a heart with a design above it in the shape of a letter “P,” and a tattoo on his left forearm of a chain with a cigarette shape design.
Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo's tattoos
Baltazar Lucas-Alonzo's tattoos(Woodburn Police Department)

Anyone with information on Lucas-Alonzo is asked to contact Corporal Darlyn Chester at darlyn.chester@ci.woodburn.or.us or the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345. Case # 23-9560.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
‘Hillside Fire’ near Multnomah Falls at 1.5 acres, 75% contained
Woman accused of spitting on employee
Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges

Latest News

Woman knocked unconscious in random NW Portland attack; suspect wanted.
Woman knocked unconscious in random NW Portland attack; suspect wanted
Details on the Oregon Health Plan data breach and what to do if you are potentially affected.
FOX 12 NOW: Data of 1.7 million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack
Data of 1.7 Million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack.
Data of 1.7 million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack
The FBI office in Portland on Wednesday held a news conference after a woman escaped from a...
Portland FBI news briefing on multi-state kidnapping case