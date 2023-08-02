Petitioners submit over 10K signatures to refer Salem payroll tax to voters

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A group against Salem’s new payroll tax is working to put the issue up for vote.

Refer the Tax on Salem Workers petitioners says they submitted more than 10,000 signatures to the city. In the event that all of those signatures are counted, they would need just under 4,000 more to qualify for the ballot. Signatures are often thrown out, so they will likely need more than that.

The group says they plan on continuing to collect signatures until their deadline, which is Aug. 9.

The city argues the Safe Salem payroll tax is necessary because the city is growing. The money from the payroll tax, according to the city, will fund essential safety services, such as police, fire and homeless programs.

The payroll tax would impact anyone making above minimum wage in the city. The median income in Salem is just over $62,000 a year. Under the tax, people who qualify would get about $42 taken out of their paycheck every month. That equals a little over $500 a year.

Employees earning minimum wage would be exempt.

The payroll tax would apply to people who work for a business within Salem city limits, including people who are self-employed, remote workers, and people who commute to Salem.

