Potcake Cellars in Dundee is helping stray dogs find homes

Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes – stray dogs that roam the Bahamas.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) – Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes – stray dogs that roam the Bahamas.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by their tasting room in Dundee to learn more about potcakes and how their wine is helping the dogs find new homes in Oregon and beyond.

To find out how you can adopt a potcake or try their wine check out their website here: potcakecellars.com

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.
Brush fire breaks out near Multnomah Falls
‘Hillside Fire’ near Multnomah Falls at 1.5 acres, 75% contained
Woman accused of spitting on employee
Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store
Actress Zachery Ty Bryan arrives at the premiere of "Dark Tourist" at the ArcLight Cinemas on...
‘Home Improvement’ star arrested in Oregon again on domestic violence charges
The family of a murdered woman sets up a memorial
Family mourning loss of woman murdered in SE Portland

Latest News

Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes...
Potcake Cellars in Dundee is helping stray dogs find homes
Lee Farms Sunflower Festival
On the Go with Ayo at Lee Farms Sunflower Festival
Milwaukie Porchfest
On the Go with Ayo at Milwaukie Porchfest
The Aerie at Eagle Landing
The Aerie at Eagle Landing