Potcake Cellars in Dundee is helping stray dogs find homes

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) – Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes – stray dogs that roam the Bahamas.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by their tasting room in Dundee to learn more about potcakes and how their wine is helping the dogs find new homes in Oregon and beyond.

To find out how you can adopt a potcake or try their wine check out their website here: potcakecellars.com

