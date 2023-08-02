Several hot afternoons expected through the weekend

Happy warm Wednesday to everyone!

We’ve had another sunny warm day across the region. By late afternoon highs have made it to the mid-80s and with a few more hours to warm it will easily make it to the upper 80s. Conditions are tracking to be similar again tomorrow then there’s a good chance will start the 90 degree heat wave beginning Friday. This will stay with us all the way to Monday where we top out in the mid-90s. The ridge that is strengthening to our east, which is the culprit of the 90 degree days, will quickly break down on Tuesday and drop our highs back to more seasonal temperatures in the mid-80s. It will also come with more clouds as we catch the edge of the trough to our northwest. Welcome back marine layer, thanks for the cooler temperatures! Overnight expect lows to be at or above average a bit all week. The warmest morning we should have is Sunday morning starting the day in the mid-60s.

