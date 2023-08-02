TopGolf Hillsboro facing $15M lawsuit over child’s fractured skull

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - TopGolf Hillsboro is being sued for $15 million after a child suffered a fractured skull during a birthday party.

The lawsuit, which was filed in June 2023, claims that the 9-year-old boy was hit on the head with a golf club during a birthday party in November of 2021.

SEE ALSO: Petitioners submit over 10K signatures to refer Salem payroll tax to voters

The child’s guardians say he was behind the range’s red safety line when the injury occurred. According to court documents, the boy “suffered a depressed skull fracture, orbital roof fracture, cerebral hemorrhage and traumatic brain injury.” The injuries required emergency neurosurgery including the implantation of three titanium plates.

The lawsuit claims that TopGolf “failed to take reasonable precautions to protect minors” and that the business knew of prior injuries and “failed to install physical safety barriers between the hitting area and the seating area.”

SEE ALSO: Police searching for woman accused of spitting on employee at Woodburn store

FOX 12 has reached out to TopGolf for comment on the lawsuit and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.