Very warm weather, turning even hotter this weekend

Good morning! It’s another clear & calm start to the day weather-wise in northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Aside from some patchy low clouds and spots of fog, the vast majority of the coastline has clear skies too. Expect another sunny & warm day inland, and a mild day along the coast. Temperatures should soar into the upper 80s and low 90s from Portland to Salem (60s and 70s along the coast). I’m still seeing a distinct heat signature associated with the Bedrock Fire on infrared satellite imagery, which is clearly the most active fire in our region. Smoke from that fire should stay confined to areas east of Eugene, such as the Lane County Cascades and Deschutes County. One more note: there’s also a small brush fire burning around 3:00am along the Columbia River across from Vancouver. If you smell smoke in parts of the metro area this morning, it could very well be linked to that.

Our afternoon temperatures will stay very warm through the end of the workweek, and will only turn hotter this weekend. An upper level high pressure system is expected to amplify over the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia between Friday and the weekend. This will push highs into the low to mid 90s. At this time, I don’t see anything too extreme coming our way. Our warmest days should be Sunday and Monday with highs between 92-95 or so. Overnights will also be a bit warmer.

High pressure should break down around Tuesday, allowing for more marine air to spill inland. This should help cool us down a bit, dropping highs into the mid 80s.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Wednesday!

