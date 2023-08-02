PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help after an unknown suspect knocked a woman unconscious with a metal bottle in NW Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the victim was walking shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 17th Avenue and Southwest Yamhill Street on Friday.

The unidentified suspect threw a metal bottle into the victim’s face, causing her to lose consciousness.

Police describe the victim as a white male in his 20s-30s. He was last seen wearing a dark flannel jacket with a black or darker hood, black shirt with a white logo across the chest area, black pants, and carrying a backpack.

Woman knocked unconscious in random NW Portland attack; suspect wanted. (PPB)

