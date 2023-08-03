1 dead after crash between motorbike, vehicle in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a motorbike and a vehicle in Gresham on Thursday, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 2 p.m., police responded to the crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 167th Avenue, where they found the motorcycle driver dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Westbound traffic on Southeast Stark will be closed until at least 4 p.m. Thursday as police investigate.

