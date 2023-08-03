3 dead, 1 life flighted after train hits car near Gervais

GERVAIS Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are dead after a freight train hit a car full of people near Gervais on Wednesday.

According to a viewer tip, around 6 p.m a freight train hit the car just south of Gervais.

Marion County Sheriff’s announced that Keene Road Northeast is closed from Manning Road Northeast to Portland Road Northeast while deputies investigate the crash.

As of now three people are confirmed dead and one was life flighted from the scene.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is revealed.

