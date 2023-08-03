Arizona Diamondbacks top draft pick Tommy Troy makes Hillsboro Hops debut

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Arizona Diamondbacks top pick in last month’s draft has finally arrived and made his Hillsboro Hops debut on Wednesday.

Tommy Troy was the 12th overall selection as the 21-year-old out of Stanford recently came to terms on a contract with the D-Backs for a reported signing bonus of $4.4 million.

Los Gatos, California native spoke with FOX 12 before his first game as a Hop on his road to the big leagues.

“I am playing the same game I have been playing my whole life, just got to treat it the same way and just go out there and have fun like I usually,” Troy said.

Troy is a ballplayer and a showman.

“I play with my hair on fire, lots of energy, high motor,” he said. “I love to entertain the game, I love to play with a chop on my shoulder.”

Don’t pinch the 21-year-old hard-hitting shortstop who last played a competitive game back in the middle of June at the College World Series with the Stanford Cardinal.

“I have been dreaming about this moment to get this pro career started. I get to play baseball for a living? I mean, it can’t get better than this,” Troy said.

The Stanford man is a couple of quarters away from his degree in science, technology and society. That will come, but the time is now for learning about this professional ball player thing, just like his one-time Stanford teammate, Tim Tawa out of West Linn.

“I look up to him a lot, I love the way he plays so I am excited to work my way up and play with him some day,” Troy said. “He is a guy that works really hard and he puts the time in, and that is something I took from him by playing a year with him at Stanford and ever since I played with him I took that work ethic and just putting the hours makes a difference.”

While the reigning Pac-12 batting champion is his own man, he is the Tommy Troy the fifth.

“From the East Coast and up in Ireland, I have a pretty long Thomas Troy history but I go by Tommy so,” he said.

Best of luck to Troy in his professional baseball journey.

