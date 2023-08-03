Driver gets trapped in Portland rotating parking system

First responders extracted a trapped driver after his car door jammed between two mechanical platforms of an automated parking system, crushing the vehicle.

Portland Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Rick Graves said that the incident took place on July 14 in an apartment building’s Ferris wheel-style parking structure after the driver’s “open door caused a bit of an issue.”

“You’re not supposed to be inside your vehicle [when the system rotates the cars] – I think the individual realized and tried to make an escape,” Graves said.

Emergency crews reportedly turned off the parking apparatus before lowering a ladder down to the trapped passenger.

Authorities said they dropped a ladder to the trapped passenger after shutting off the rotating parking system. ((Portland Fire & Rescue))

The rescue was “pretty simple even though it looked kind of daunting,” Graves said, and took about 15 minutes. After the ordeal, the driver was “emotionally shaken” but unharmed.

Graves said that this was the first accident that the department has seen in Portland’s rotating parking structures.

Portland Fire & Rescue reportedly carried out the rescue operation with a skeleton crew. At the same time, a chunk of the department was 20 miles away extracting a trapped donkey “stuck for the better part of 10 hours” from a ravine 20 miles away in Scappoose, Graves told Fox News Digital.

Firefighters rescue donkey stuck in creek in Multnomah County (Portland Fire & Rescue)

In a pinch, he said, responders cut a pathway through the brush to the animal and hoisted it free using a harness fashioned from a fire hose.

