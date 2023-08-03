Gresham police recover valuable jewelry from suspected burglary

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) The Gresham Police Department is seeking the public’s help after recovering stolen jewelry Wednesday.

Around 10:52 p.m., patrol officers in Gresham came across a man with an outstanding warrant near SW Highland Drive and SW 11 Avenue. The man, identified as 28-year-old Christian Haynes from Gresham, had an active warrant in Multnomah County for Interfering with a Peace Officer, according to Gresham P.D.

When officers attempted to approach Haynes, he fled the scene on foot. Despite their efforts, the officers were unable to apprehend him. However, during their search, they discovered a bag containing valuable jewelry, they suspect may have been stolen in a burglary.

Anyone with information in the case or with details about the ownership of the jewelry is asked to contact the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.

