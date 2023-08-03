Hot afternoons through Sunday

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Thursday on a dry and mild note, with low clouds along the coast & clear skies inland. Infrared satellite imagery is telling me that some low clouds will surge up the Columbia River toward the metro area. Expect to see some patchy clouds around sunrise, followed by a sunny remainder of the day. PDX managed to squeak out a high temperature of 90 degrees on Wednesday. We’ll be right in that ballpark toward the end of the day.

Conditions will be dry west of the Cascades today, and should remain that way through the next couple of days. That being said, showers and thunderstorms will be developing across portions of central & eastern Oregon both today & Friday. Some of those clouds will drift over our western valleys, but most areas should stay dry. I suppose a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out Friday along the I-5 corridor. What’s a bit more concerning is the lightning potential with the thunderstorms, and the possibility of new fire starts in the Cascades & points to the east. A Red Flag Warning is posted for nearly all of central & eastern Oregon to highlight those concerns. We’ll be watching closely.

High pressure aloft will continue to strengthen this weekend, bumping temperatures up a degree or two. Highs will range between the low to mid 90s from Longview to Salem, with overnight lows in the upper 50s and 60s. Initial signs pointed to Monday being our warmest day of the heat wave, but the latest model trends are suggesting otherwise.

Onshore flow will be strengthening between the end of the weekend and early next week, bringing cooler air inland and more cloud cover. There could even be some spots of drizzle out there for one more two mornings. Highs will dip back into the 80s for several afternoons, and potentially the upper 70s for some. Overnights will also turn a bit cooler.

Stay cool out there, and have a great Thursday!

