Kotek signs historic school investment bill, other education-focused bills at Salem ceremony

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed a number of bills focused on education and childcare on Thursday, including a historic investment in education.

The two-year state school fund (HB 1505) was passed during the last legislative session, allocating $10.2 billion to Oregon’s schools, which is a $700 million increase from the last two-year fund.

Kotek also signed SB 283, which aims to address school staffing issues with actions like allowing districts to increase pay for special education staff, providing apprenticeship and mentorship grants, and establishing an educator workforce data system.

It’s a cause that Beaverton School District Special Education Assistant Kyrsti Sackman knows all too well.

“Post-pandemic, we’ve actually lost more teachers,” Sackman said. “In our district office in Beaverton, we just re-hired our entire department of Special Ed. Everyone that’s high up on our list that’s an admin is brand new as of July 1st.”

She believes the lack of further training, support, and funding is running talented educators out of classrooms.

“If you don’t have the heart and you don’t feel supported, why would you stay on working in the school doing a harder job when you could do something easier?” she said.

Kotek also signed HB 3005, which establishes a $50 million Child Care Infrastructure Fund to help provide more physical building space for childcare providers to get off the ground.

This comes as most of Oregon’s counties still sit in a “childcare desert”- meaning there is only one childcare slot available for every three children who need it.

HB 3198 was also signed, increasing the funds available for resources to improve the way children learn to read and write across the state.

HB 3144 created the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Student Success Plan, which will be used to create more academic opportunities for Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.

SB 1050 provides funding to the Oregon Department of Education specifically to boost standards in education on the Holocaust, genocide studies, and ethnic studies, while HB 2281 will require school district boards to hire at least one civil rights coordinator to make sure districts are complying with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.

Lawmakers said though these were crucial steps, there is still much more to be done.

“This effort will take more than one bill, more than one budget line, and more than one session to see all the progress we need,” Kotek said.

