New REI coming to Beaverton in 2024, largest in Oregon

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A new REI Co-op is planning to open in Beaverton Spring 2024, according to the company.

The new location will take the place of the former Bed Bath & Beyond at 2780 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard. The REI will serve as the new anchor tenant of Walker Center and be the largest REI in the state.

“Earlier this year we shared an update with our members that REI was taking a long-term approach to determine how best to serve them and the broader outdoor community,” said Bob Cagle, REI regional director. “Once open, REI Beaverton will be conveniently located in the middle of the metropolitan area and complement our stores in Hillsboro, Tualatin and Clackamas.”

The new store will feature a full-service bike shop, ski and snowboard shop, buy online-pick up in-store and curbside pickup.

