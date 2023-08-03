Over 50 firefighters at Hayden Island 2nd Alarm Wildland Fire

Portland fire returns to Hayden Island(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:35 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAYDEN ISLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue returned to Hayden Island for a wildland fire in the same area as the overnight fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue returned to Hayden Island just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was estimated to be 5 acres in total. In total 56 firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze. The fire is now under control and no buildings are under threat.

See Also: Field fire near Lebanon prompted Level 3 evacuations, nearly 40 acres scorched

The initial dispatch sent the closest engine on a smoke investigation and a few wildland fire specialized rigs. As crews arrived the size of the fire was visible and a wall of flames around 15-feet was climbing into the trees.

With concerns of delayed arrival of more rigs due to rush hour traffic the first arriving fire chief called for a second alarm.

After three hours the command officer considered the fire under control with many of the 56 firefighters remaining on scene to continue to mop up any hot spots.

