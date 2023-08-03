Over 50 firefighters at Hayden Island 2nd Alarm Wildland Fire

HAYDEN ISLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue returned to Hayden Island for a wildland fire in the same area as the overnight fire.

Portland Fire and Rescue returned to Hayden Island just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire was estimated to be 5 acres in total. In total 56 firefighters were on scene to fight the blaze. The fire is now under control and no buildings are under threat.

The initial dispatch sent the closest engine on a smoke investigation and a few wildland fire specialized rigs. As crews arrived the size of the fire was visible and a wall of flames around 15-feet was climbing into the trees.

With concerns of delayed arrival of more rigs due to rush hour traffic the first arriving fire chief called for a second alarm.

After three hours the command officer considered the fire under control with many of the 56 firefighters remaining on scene to continue to mop up any hot spots.

