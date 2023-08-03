Powell’s employees going on strike

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Powell’s Union members voted in favor of a strike authorization this week.

In a vote by Powell’s Union members, 92% voted in favor of a strike. According to the Union Representative for ILWU Local 5, the driving factor is wages.

The representative is also an elected bargaining member for the Union negotiating team and said the majority of Powell’s Union workers have a wage cap of $19/hour. The union is negotiating for a living wage for booksellers and warehouse workers.

According to the Union representative bargaining began in February.

To follow the union’s updates you can see their Instagram. They’re also collecting signatures from community members and have a strike fund.

Powell’s Books released the following statement in response on Wednesday evening:

“ILWU Local 5 has informed Powell’s Books that the union would like to meet again and we remain committed to the bargaining process. Though we have not been informed directly of a strike vote or an intent to strike, we deeply value our employees and respect their right to engage in protected union activity. Powell’s Books has successfully engaged in contract negotiations with ILWU Local 5 for more than two decades, each time finding common ground that unites us. Our latest proposal includes immediate wage increases and further upholds excellent healthcare benefits that allow us to remain competitive in a challenging economic environment for retail. We are hopeful that we will reach an agreement soon that is sustainable and honors our employees.”

