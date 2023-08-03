Return of iconic Portland elk statue planned for 2024

Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown
Portland Parks Foundation announces next steps for elk fountain downtown(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new partnership is underway to bring back the iconic Portland Elk statue to its original home between Chapman and Lownsdale in 2024, according to the Portland Parks Foundation.

The base of the elk statue was badly damaged during protests in the summer of 2020. The City of Portland removed the elk statue, put it in storage and disassembled the fountain.

The PPF says after three years of planning, a public/private partnership is guiding the return with the City allocating $1.5 million in the 2023/24 budget for construction. PPF has raised $160,000 for their part of the deal from 65 donors.

SEE ALSO: Portland Parks Foundation estimates it’ll cost about $2M to restore iconic elk statue

PPF has released the following plans:

  • The Foundation commissions full contract drawings for the design and engineering of the Elk Fountain’s restoration, complete with a seismic upgrade, a recirculating pump, and graffiti-resistant coating.
  • The City then contracts the construction.
  • This innovative partnership expedites the Elk Fountain’s return by 18 months and assures that best preservation and resiliency practices will be applied to the design.

The Portland Water Bureau will lead the construction contracting and oversight, according to PPF.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Data of 1.7 Million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack.
Data of 1.7 million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack
Mary Costantino was attacked while walking in Southwest Portland with a friend Friday, July 28....
Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.

Latest News

1 dead after crash between motorbike, vehicle in Gresham
1 dead after crash between motorbike, vehicle in Gresham
Portland Fire &amp; Rescue extracted a driver from his crushed car after it was trapped in the...
Driver gets trapped in Portland rotating parking system
Preview of The Great Oregon Steam-Up.
The Great Oregon Steam-Up looks at Oregon's past
Portland Fire & Rescue returned to Hayden Island for a wildland fire in the same area as the...
Over 50 firefighters at Hayden Island 2nd alarm wildland fire