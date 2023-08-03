Return of iconic Portland elk statue planned for 2024

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new partnership is underway to bring back the iconic Portland Elk statue to its original home between Chapman and Lownsdale in 2024, according to the Portland Parks Foundation.

The base of the elk statue was badly damaged during protests in the summer of 2020. The City of Portland removed the elk statue, put it in storage and disassembled the fountain.

The PPF says after three years of planning, a public/private partnership is guiding the return with the City allocating $1.5 million in the 2023/24 budget for construction. PPF has raised $160,000 for their part of the deal from 65 donors.

PPF has released the following plans:

The Foundation commissions full contract drawings for the design and engineering of the Elk Fountain’s restoration, complete with a seismic upgrade, a recirculating pump, and graffiti-resistant coating.

The City then contracts the construction.

This innovative partnership expedites the Elk Fountain’s return by 18 months and assures that best preservation and resiliency practices will be applied to the design.

The Portland Water Bureau will lead the construction contracting and oversight, according to PPF.

