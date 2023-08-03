Salt & Straw introduces Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Would you try Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream?

That’s one of several new flavors Salt & Straw is introducing for August in their “Summer Picnic” series ice cream.

The other flavors in the series are:

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet

Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake

Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken

Chocolate Potato Salad

Sour Cherry Pie

The Summer Picnic Series launches on Friday, August 4th.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek.

The company creates a unique ice cream menu that changes every four weeks.

