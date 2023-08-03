Salt & Straw introduces Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream

Salt & Straw Chocolate Potato Salad ice cream for Aug. 2023.
Salt & Straw Chocolate Potato Salad ice cream for Aug. 2023.(Courtesy Salt & Straw)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Would you try Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream?

That’s one of several new flavors Salt & Straw is introducing for August in their “Summer Picnic” series ice cream.

The other flavors in the series are:

  • Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet
  • Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake
  • Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken
  • Chocolate Potato Salad
  • Sour Cherry Pie

The Summer Picnic Series launches on Friday, August 4th.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek.

The company creates a unique ice cream menu that changes every four weeks.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Data of 1.7 Million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack.
Data of 1.7 million Oregonians exposed in Oregon Health Plan hack
Plato serves customers their lunch at The Cazadero restaurant July 5, 2023, in Estacada, Oregon.
Struggling Oregon restaurant owner hired a robot to help her servers. Then the angry messages began.
TopGolf Hillsboro file
TopGolf Hillsboro facing $15M lawsuit over child’s fractured skull

Latest News

Portland Fire & Rescue returned to Hayden Island for a wildland fire in the same area as the...
Over 50 firefighters at Hayden Island 2nd alarm wildland fire
Three people are dead and another was seriously hurt after a freight train crashed into a car...
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Deputy Dozé and his family
‘I’m just so happy he’s here’: Daughter of WCSO deputy shot on duty discusses his recovery
As a Washington County Deputy shot in the line of duty remains in the hospital, his daughter...
'I’m just so happy he’s here': Daughter of WSCO deputy shot on duty discusses his recovery