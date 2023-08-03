Salt & Straw introduces Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Would you try Chocolate Potato Salad flavored ice cream?
That’s one of several new flavors Salt & Straw is introducing for August in their “Summer Picnic” series ice cream.
The other flavors in the series are:
- Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet
- Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake
- Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken
- Chocolate Potato Salad
- Sour Cherry Pie
The Summer Picnic Series launches on Friday, August 4th.
Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek.
The company creates a unique ice cream menu that changes every four weeks.
