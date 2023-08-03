TriMet prepares for grand opening of new Downtown Portland offices

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet is preparing to celebrate the move to a new administrative home in Downtown Portland, the transportation agency said Thursday.

Workers will move into One Main Place at 101 Southwest Main Street, with an 11-year lease for 95,000 square feet within the 20-story office building. TriMet says when the lease was negotiated in 2021, the deal was the largest new commercial agreement in the state.

Sectors of TriMet reporting to One Main Place will include Engineering, Construction and Planning; Facilities Management; Finance, Labor Relations and Human Resources; Legal Services; Public Affairs; and Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access. The General Manager, Chief Operating Officer and members of the executive leadership team.

A grand opening for the new offices will take place Tuesday Aug. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

