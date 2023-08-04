1 person, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:13 PM PDT
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - One person and a pet are dead after a car drove into a house in Vancouver, Wash. on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Around 6:45 p.m., Vancouver Fire responded to the intersection of Fourth Plain and Fruit Valley Road after the report of a car driving into building with people inside.

SEE ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations

When fire engines arrived to the house at 2607 Unander Avenue, Vancouver Fire also dispatched its heavy rescue and technical rescue team to make sure the house would not collapse on emergency responders.

One person and one family pet who were in the house at the time of the crash died at the scene. Two other people who lived in the house have been displaced and the Vancouver Fire Chaplain was called to the scene.

The Vancouver Police Department is currently on scene investigating.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.

