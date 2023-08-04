30,000+ fentanyl pills seized from alleged trafficker in Tukwila

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM PDT
TUKWILA Wash. (KPTV) - A Mexican citizen is in federal custody after being arrested Friday and over 30,000 fentanyl pills were seized.

On Friday a 46-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver with over 30,000 pills found in his truck.

According to the records filed in the case by the Border Enforcement Security Task Force, the force was made aware of a dealer known as “Daby” who was offering fentanyl for sale. Agents identified Daby as an alias for Garcia-Garcia.

A meeting was scheduled with Garcia-Garcia near a restaurant in Tukwila to review the dugs for a possible sale. After the meeting officers moved in and arrested Garcia-Garcia and impounded his pick-up truck.

Because of the amount of fentanyl involved Garcia-Garcia faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to 40 years in prison.

Following the prison sentence Garcia-Garcia is facing deportation.

