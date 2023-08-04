4 dogs found in stolen car in Happy Valley

Chihuahuas found in a stolen car in Clackamas County
Chihuahuas found in a stolen car in Clackamas County(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - Four dogs were found inside a stolen car in Happy Valley on Thursday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Around midnight deputies stopped a car driving south on Southeast 82nd Avenue without a front license plate.

When deputies pulled over the car they noted it had plastic covering several missing rear windows and the license plate didn’t match the car’s VIN number.

Deputies said the driver, who had four dogs in the car, told them the vehicle belonged to a friend.

However, dispatchers told the deputies that the car was reported stolen out of Tigard in June.

The dogs were apparently not stolen though and belonged to the alleged thief.

The woman was taken to the Clackamas County Jail and the dogs were picked up by one of her friends.

