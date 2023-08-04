59-year-old man accused of setting fire in MAX train

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A MAX train filled with smoke while people were on board Wednesday night. Investigators charged 59-year-old Tyrone McDougald with starting the fire.

A FOX 12 viewer shared a photo they took, and claimed the fire started while crossing the Tilikum Crossing Bridge.

FOX 12 shared the news with several MAX train riders. Many shared that they praise Portland’s public transportation. However, several of those same people said the fire isn’t something that comes as a shock.

Tommy, a regular rider, said it was a first for him.

“That blows my mind that someone actually lit the fire,” he said. “You never know, people are getting unpredictable.”

Hayden, who occasionally rides the train to events, added that “it’s ordinary Portland. I guess we’re all used to some weirder stuff. It’s just another day in Portland.”

Deputies reported finding a one-foot square of burned flooring on the cart. McDougald was arrested and booked into jail on multiple charges, including arson. Ultimately, he was released.

Tommy said he has been using public transit for nearly the last year and mentioned that he depends on it.

“It’s a beautiful city,” he said. “The busses are dependable. The MAX’s are dependable. The people are where it’s at. The people are the ones causing the chaos. They’re doing their best and the chaos is creeping in.”

Although he didn’t see the fire, Tommy said that he’s had some encounters while on the train himself.

“Drug use,” he pointed out. “Here at the stop, sometimes you’ll want to sit at a bench, and you can’t because there is feces. It’s just kind of crazy. There’s been a couple sticky situations of some mentally difficult people.” He went on to say that the trains have “pros and cons. It’s a dependable system and they take care of us, but people are really going crazy out here and it’s reflecting on the whole situation.”

McDougald was also charged with trespassing and vandalism.

