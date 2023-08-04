64-year-old Battle Ground man gets prison time for Capitol riot

(KPTV) - A 64-year-old Battle Ground, Wash. man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot was sentenced Thursday.

Jeffrey Grace was sentenced to 75 days in prison, followed by 12 months of supervised release. According to court documents, Grace admitted to entering the Capitol through an open door where police had been overwhelmed by protesters.

Investigators say Grace can be seen inside the building in pictures shared on social media from the day.

Court documents also say Grace told investigators he left when he saw protesters damaging property.

Grace’s adult son Jeremy was also at the Capitol.

In July 2022, a judge sentenced Jeremy to 21 days in prison and one year of supervised release.

