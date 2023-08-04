Additional cloud cover putting an early damper on heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We may have busted our heat wave thanks to this monsoonal moisture bringing us more cloud cover. There could also be some upper-level wildfire smoke contributing to that. Portland is in the low 80s as of 3 p.m., so we may only climb into the mid 80s this evening. The additional cloud cover will likely keep us cooler than initially anticipated over the weekend, too. We lowered our high temperatures from the low 90s to the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Only the metro area appears to be socked into those partly cloudy skies tomorrow as showers pass to our north through Washington, so the rest of the valley should be much warmer and sunnier Saturday- it wouldn’t be surprising if Salem or Eugene hit the low 90s but Portland stayed in the mid 80s. We also have a chance of seeing some patchy drizzle Sunday morning in Portland.

Radar is showing plenty of lightning pushing north along Highway 97 towards Bend and along the eastern slopes of the Cascades. Portions of eastern Oregon are getting dumped on, with about a third of an inch of rain already accumulating in Burns. Even with all the lightning last night and Friday morning, it appears no new wildfires have sparked. We’ll keep you posted if we hear otherwise.

Monday looks like a mostly cloudy day, and we’ll continue to see morning clouds with at least some afternoon clearing through midweek as a low pressure system slides by to our north. We may get a shower or drizzle out of it. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll start to warm up again at the end of the week as another heat ridge strengthens from the south.

