Boy hit by car in Battle Ground crosswalk

FILE
FILE(City of Battle Ground)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATTLE GROUND Wash. (KPTV) - A boy was hit by a car on Friday in Battle Ground while crossing a road in a crosswalk, according to the City of Battle Ground.

At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of East Main Street and Parkway Avenue in after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Police say they found the boy conscious and responsive and was taken to the hospital for more evaluation and treatment.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

The incident is being investigated and the city will not release further information at this time, the city said.

