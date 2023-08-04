Dad walking 365 miles in memory of daughter killed in drunk driving crash in Skamania Co.

SKAMANIA COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - It’s long walk toward justice for one Skamania County, Wash. man this month, as he aims to walk 365 miles in memory of his daughter who was killed in a drunk driving crash last year.

Farley Dudley has been walking around 18 miles every day on various routes between Bridge of the Gods and Multnomah Falls, gaining public support and raising awareness to make sure young drivers are held accountable.

Dudley’s daughter, 17-year-old Abby Dudley, was a passenger when an inebriated teen driver crashed his car into a tree on Loop Road in Stevenson, Wash. the night of Aug. 20, 2022.

Abby was taken to the hospital, and died early the next morning.

“It’s been devastating, the tragedy that’s left behind when a child’s taken from a drunk driver or a spouse is taken from a drunk driver is unreal,” Dudley said. “You don’t know how to breathe, you’ve got a big hole in your chest all the time.”

Abby was a cheerleader and volleyball player at Stevenson High School, with a large group of close friends and family members.

“She was our pride and joy,” Dudley said.

The teen driver survived, and Dudley feels the punishment did not fit the crime.

“The kid was released July 28th, so he was just released a couple of weeks ago,” Dudley said. “I don’t think this kid should be in jail for the rest of his life, but I think he needs to have the opportunity to learn and to learn a lesson.”

Dudley’s long-term goal is to see more significant charges for juveniles in these cases, to get a chance for justice for Abby and others who have lost their lives.

But in the short term, it’s about raising awareness and support for the cause and keeping Abby’s memory alive.

Walking for 18 miles every day until the 21st (adding up to 365 - the number of days since Abby’s death) is one way Dudley hopes to accomplish that.

It hasn’t been easy - a task made even more grueling by the nerve damage in his leg.

“It’s just one foot in front of the other, one foot in front of the other, and you just keep concentrating on that,” he said. “I told my wife, about eight miles in my leg starts hurting so bad, it almost quits hurting.”

With a team of supportive family and friends, and a Facebook group with more than 600 members, Dudley says it’s been more bearable.

“I tell you I wouldn’t be able to do it without the strength that my little girl’s giving me right now,” Dudley said. “I feel her all around me most of the time.”

The group has started the hashtag #justiceforabby to help raise awareness about this issue.

