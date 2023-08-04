Explainer: How to pump your own gas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek officially signed a bill into law that legalizes self-service at all gas stations statewide.

The law states that at least half of the pumps at every gas station must be self-service, while the other half must have attendants.

If you’re not familiar with pumping your own gas it’s understandable. Self-service has been restricted in the Beaver State for over 70 years and many people have never had the option before.

But don’t worry, it’s pretty straightforward.

Watch the explainer video at the top of this story for a quick rundown on the steps, and you’ll be back on the road in no time.

