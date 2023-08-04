Explainer: How to pump your own gas

If you’re not familiar with pumping your own gas it’s understandable. Self-service has been restricted in the Beaver State for 70 years, until now.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek officially signed a bill into law that legalizes self-service at all gas stations statewide.

The law states that at least half of the pumps at every gas station must be self-service, while the other half must have attendants.

If you’re not familiar with pumping your own gas it’s understandable. Self-service has been restricted in the Beaver State for over 70 years and many people have never had the option before.

But don’t worry, it’s pretty straightforward.

Watch the explainer video at the top of this story for a quick rundown on the steps, and you’ll be back on the road in no time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Mary Costantino was attacked while walking in Southwest Portland with a friend Friday, July 28....
Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations

Latest News

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek file.
Oregon Gov. officially signs bill allowing self-serve gas after 72-year restriction
Lan Su Chinese Garden's Teahouse vandalized
Lan Su Chinese Garden says teahouse vandalized in apparent bias crime
If you’re not familiar with pumping your own gas it’s understandable. Self-service has been...
EXPLAINER: How to pump your own gas
Oregon defensive back Darren Barkins uses his helmet to hold his mouth guard before an NCAA...
REPORT: Oregon and Washington offered to join Big Ten