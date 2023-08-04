Facebook group helps find stolen cars and car thieves

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last month the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office gave an update on their success recovering stolen cars and now they’re turning to Facebook Groups like PDX Stolen Cars to find even more vehicles.

Titan Crawford founded PDX Stolen Cars about two years ago as a forum where the community could post about stolen cars. Over time his group has ballooned to about 15,000 people either looking for their cars or helping others find what’s been taken.

He said on average his group recovers anywhere from 10 to 40 different vehicles a week.

“It’s hard to not turn a corner in Portland and run across stolen cars or suspicious vehicles,” Crawford said. “It’s definitely a huge issue for this town at this moment.”

Two years later, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office is noticing its success. At a press conference last month, Deputy District Attorney Cody Linderholm told reporters his Auto-Task Force would be reaching out to Facebook groups, like Crawford’s, to see how they can work together to tackle Portland’s car theft problem.

“I thought it was a good idea on their part because we have more eyes on the streets and people can put more eyes on where the stolen cars might be to try and recover the vehicle,” Crawford explained.

Over the weekend, Crawford and other members of PDX Stolen Cars helped gather the information that led to two cars being recovered. Crawford said that information also helped put Jesse Brower, an alleged serial car thief, behind bars.

“The biggest thing is the prosecutions to put people behind bars that are actually committing the thefts,” Crawford said. “We want to find every stolen car out there, but it’s just impossible, even with 15,000 people in our group.”

He said what makes his Facebook group different from the others is that they follow similar protocols when investigating just like law enforcement.

“We do everything exactly by the book as far as doing everything by the letter of the law in terms of finding a stolen vehicle in terms of helping police get it recovered,” Crawford said.

He said helping people find their cars, whether they’re drivable or not, gives them a sense of resolution.

“I think people experience a deep sense of loss when they’re looking for their vehicle,” Crawford said. “They don’t where it is and they feel violated.”

Crawford said his group plans on cooperating with Portland Police and the District Attorney’s office even more in the future, to help reunite Portlanders with their cars.

“I’m pretty proud of the group and everybody that helps every day,” Crawford said. “Taking pictures of cars that shouldn’t be there, helping reunite owners with their vehicles.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office sent FOX 12 a statement about working with PDX Stolen cars:

“With high rates of vehicle theft, it’s always helpful to get information from the public, and this group has a good system for collecting information on stolen cars. While they are not an official partner with law enforcement’s Stolen Vehicle Operations, we are thankful for their support.”

