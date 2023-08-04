On the Go with Ayo at the Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Back for its 153rd year, the Clark County Fair kicks off Friday!

The Clark County Fair will take place in Ridgefield from Friday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 13.

This year, there’s a new lineup of features including Wizard’s Challenge, Dog Town, and the Fun Zone! Plus, carnival rides, fantastic fair food, stage acts, and adorable animals.

