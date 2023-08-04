On the Go with Ayo at the Clark County Fair

Back for its 153rd year, the Clark County Fair kicks off Friday!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Back for its 153rd year, the Clark County Fair kicks off Friday!

The Clark County Fair will take place in Ridgefield from Friday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 13.

This year, there’s a new lineup of features including Wizard’s Challenge, Dog Town, and the Fun Zone! Plus, carnival rides, fantastic fair food, stage acts, and adorable animals.

To learn more about the Clark County Fair, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Mary Costantino was attacked while walking in Southwest Portland with a friend Friday, July 28....
Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations

Latest News

Back for its 153rd year, the Clark County Fair kicks off Friday!
On the Go with Ayo at the Clark County Fair
Preview of The Great Oregon Steam-Up.
The Great Oregon Steam-Up looks at Oregon's past
Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes...
Potcake Cellars in Dundee is helping stray dogs find homes
Potcake Cellars was established in 2014 to help find homes for and raise awareness of potcakes...
Potcake Cellars in Dundee is helping stray dogs find homes