GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect

An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An Amarillo Police Department officer is in the hospital after a fight with a suspect led to a shot fired Friday morning near Western Street.

About 8 a.m., an Amarillo motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop and learned that the driver had a warrant.

The officer tried to arrest him, but the suspect started fighting and resisting and got away.

This led to a chase that ended up in an alley behind Network Finance in the area of Southwestern 34th Avenue and South Western Street, Sgt. Carla Burr said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video includes content that some may find disturbing, as well as strong language.

Video obtained by NewsChannel 10 shows the chase. The officer knocked into the suspect and brought him down to the ground.

While they were fighting and struggling with each other on the ground, the video shows the suspect reaching for the officer’s handgun.

A bystander jumped in to help the officer with the suspect. The suspect reached for the gun again, and at some point, a shot was fired.

The officer was grazed but continued to hold the suspect down until back up arrived.

“I’m really proud of the officer,” Burr said. “It was probably terrifying, and he was able to keep the suspect from hurting him, hurting anyone else.”

The suspect was arrested and has not been identified.

The officer was treated at the scene of the incident and was taken to a hospital for further treatment, but no one was seriously injured.

“We thank the citizen that stopped. That probably made a huge difference for the officer. It allowed him to gain control, it allowed him to feel a little more confident,” Burr said. “It was a fight for his life.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Mary Costantino was attacked while walking in Southwest Portland with a friend Friday, July 28....
Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4,...
Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed
Fresh Dungeness crabs fill a tank at the Alioto-Lazio Fish Company at Fisherman's Wharf Friday,...
Oregon crabbers and environmentalists are at odds as a commission votes on rules to protect whales
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside