Hot afternoons through the weekend, cooling down next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - High temperatures topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Portland metro area. We’ll see mostly clear skies and mild temperatures once again this evening.

More exciting weather is happening east of the mountains. Thunderstorms with quite a bit of lightning trekked north between Burns and Pendleton earlier this afternoon. Rumbles of thunder are also being felt in south-central Oregon this evening. For now, there’s quite a bit of rain with these cells, so hopefully that prevents new fire starts. More isolated thunderstorms are possible tomorrow in the same general area, models are placing those in the eastern third of the state with a few chances closer to Bend. The Red Flag Warning continues for central and eastern Oregon through tomorrow night because of the lightning threat, dry vegetation and gusty winds. We likely won’t see thunderstorms farther west, although it’s possible some isolated storms bubble up in the Cascades Saturday afternoon.

The monsoonal moisture that’s pushing in from the south will bring a few more clouds to the Portland area tomorrow afternoon and a slight sprinkle chance, but things should be mainly clear and very warm again Friday evening. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Friday, then bump up into the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. Thankfully our overnight temperatures- although warmer than average- are staying in the low to mid 60s.

Models are now pointing to an earlier cooldown, which is great! Our heat wave should end Sunday, with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s on Monday. We’ll have a couple nice days beyond that before we start to warm up again as another heat ridge builds heading into the middle of the month.

