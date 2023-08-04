Lan Su Chinese Garden says teahouse vandalized in apparent bias crime

Lan Su Chinese Garden's Teahouse vandalized
Lan Su Chinese Garden's Teahouse vandalized(Lan Su Chinese Garden)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A teahouse in downtown Portland was vandalized overnight, and people who work there are calling it a hate crime.

Lan Su Chinese Garden officials say staff arrived to work Friday morning and found a window broken at the teahouse and found a slab of granite on the floor inside. Pieces of granite were also found scattered around the outside of the garden.

Officials say the granite appears to have been broke off the base of one of the bronze guardian lion statues that sit at the entrance to Old Town/Chinatown, more than a quarter mile away from the garden.

Bronze guardian lion statue vandalized
Bronze guardian lion statue vandalized(Lan Su Chinese Garden)

According to officials, the vandalism appears to be an intentional, targeted crime. The crime happened just one day before the annual Chinese Festival that will take place at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday.

“I believe this is an act of hate, targeting the Chinese community, and it is unacceptable,” said Lan Su Executive Director Elizabeth Nye. “We stand with the Chinese community and will not let this senseless crime deter us from our mission to inspire, engage, and educate the community about Chinese culture. We plan to be at the Chinese Festival tomorrow, and we encourage everyone to join us in support.”

The vandalized has been reported to the Portland Police Bureau and to the Oregon Department of Justice’s bias crime hotline. Anyone with information about the vandalism should contact them.

