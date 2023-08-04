Ohio K-9 officer is charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old Black man shot in his bed

The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4,...
The legal team representing the family of Donovan Lewis address the media on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio, after a grand jury indicted former officer Ricky Anderson in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis. From bottom left, Rebecca Duran, mother of Donovan Lewis, attorneys representing Lewis' family, Rex Elliott, and Michael Wright, and top right, Robert Gresham, and Kaela King, and Lewis' brother Tariq Stewart.(AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former K-9 officer has been indicted in Ohio on murder charges in the death of a Black man who was lying on his bed when he was shot by police trying to serve a warrant.

Former Columbus police officer Ricky Anderson was also charged Friday with reckless homicide by a county grand jury in the August 2022 death of 20-year-old Donovan Lewis.

A lawyer for the victim’s family — who earlier called the shooting “barbaric” — said the family was relieved but questioned why it took nearly a year to bring charges against Anderson, who is white. Bodycam footage appears to show that the shooting happened within a second or less of Anderson opening the door to a bedroom where Lewis was sleeping.

“We are relieved that a grand jury concluded what we’ve known all along: Officer Ricky Anderson broke the law when he shot and killed an unarmed Donovan Lewis as he laid in his bed. CPD (Columbus Police Department) bodycam video showed this clearly and nothing has changed in almost a year,” lawyer Rex Elliott said in a statement.

Elliott had earlier questioned why the city had not addressed the broader issue of white officers killing Black civilians.

“How many more lives are going to be lost to this type of reckless activity? How many more young Black lives will be lost?” he asked at a press conference with Lewis’ family last year.

Anderson’s defense lawyer, Mark C. Collins, said the grand jury did not have the full picture of the facts, but only a “dog-and-pony show ... controlled by the special prosecutors.”

“This case is not about if Ricky Anderson made the decision to use deadly force, but why he made the decision to use deadly force. As we progress through litigation, the evidence will show that it was because he was justified in doing so,” Collins said Friday in a statement.

Elliott had earlier criticized the speed of the shooting and suggestions by the police chief that Lewis had something in his hand when he was shot. No weapon was found.

“There is absolutely no way in the timeframe between when the door was opened and the gun was fired that Officer Anderson perceived a potential gun in his hand, got through to his brain, and then reacted by shooting his weapon,” Elliott said.

Columbus police say officers had gone to the apartment around 2 a.m. to arrest Lewis on multiple warrants including domestic violence, assault and felony improper handling of a firearm. Police took two other men in the apartment into custody without incident. A police dog was unleashed in the apartment during the search.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road closure due to deadly train crash
3 dead, 1 seriously injured after freight train hits car near Gervais
Mary Costantino was attacked while walking in Southwest Portland with a friend Friday, July 28....
Portland woman says homeless man knocked her unconscious in unprovoked attack
Damage to home in Vancouver after driver crashed into it
Woman, pet dead after car smashes into Vancouver house
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-partner of accused Oregon kidnapper denies FBI allegations

Latest News

File - Driver Jose Viveros delivers beverages in the Little Tokyo district of Los Angeles,...
US employers add still-solid 187,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 3.5%
An officer chased down a suspect, and the suspect tried to reach for his gun.
GRAPHIC: ‘A fight for his life’: Bystander helps police officer during struggle with suspect
Fresh Dungeness crabs fill a tank at the Alioto-Lazio Fish Company at Fisherman's Wharf Friday,...
Oregon crabbers and environmentalists are at odds as a commission votes on rules to protect whales
Nine members of Congress wait to enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Friday, Aug. 4,...
Congressional delegation tours site of Parkland school massacre before experts recreate shooting inside