Oregon Gov. officially signs bill allowing self-serve gas after 72-year restriction

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregonians can now pump their own gas following a signature by Gov. Tina Kotek on Friday.

House Bill 2426 allows Oregon gas stations to open up half of their pumps for self-serve gas, eliminating a 72-year restriction on most drivers pumping their own gas.

FOX 12 spoke with drivers who were spilt on the decision.

“As far I’m concerned, you’re taking away work from the people,” says Felix Ramos.

HB 2426 will still require half of all gas pumps to have an attendant - if you want or need the help. Other drivers were excited to be able to do it themselves and are hoping it will speed up wait times.

“It’s good to have an option, I can pump my gas by myself,” Yukiko Izumi says.

In March, the bill passed the Oregon House followed by a passage in the Senate in June.

In 2015, Oregon legislators began allowing self-serve gas during evening hours in rural and coastal counties.

