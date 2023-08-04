Pickathon’s 2023 festival kicks off in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - The 2023 Pickathon festival kicks off the music welcoming 7500 attendees from around the world.

On Thursday the festival kicked off, where over 50 bands will perform.

This is the second year that Pickathon is being held with it’s new layout, utilizing trees for shade when it’s hot. It’s also sustainable. The festival uses hydrogen generators to power stages with no emissions.

When it’s done, all of the materials will be repurposed to PSU’s indigenous program.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.