REPORT: Oregon and Washington offered to join Big Ten

Oregon defensive back Darren Barkins uses his helmet to hold his mouth guard before an NCAA college football game against California in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OREGON (KPTV) – The University of Oregon and the University of Washington are in the final stages of negotiating to join the Big Ten, leaving the Pac-12.

The colleges would be the third and fourth Pac-12 schools to join the Big Ten ahead of the upcoming season, according to Yahoo Sports.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement, according to the Associated Press.

AP says The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 will still have to apply for an official membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

The addition of Oregon and Washington will make the Big Ten the biggest conference in college history with 18 teams.

This is developing news and will be updated.

