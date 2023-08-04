Suspect arrested on felony gun charges in N. Portland

Suspect arrested on felony gun charges in N. Portland.
Suspect arrested on felony gun charges in N. Portland.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect is in custody after being found with a short barrel rifle during a patrol of the Eliot and Lloyd neighborhoods.

North Precinct officers were patrolling the area of NE Schuyler Avenue and NE Grand Avenue around 7:15 p.m. July 24. According to PPB, the area has been subject to a variety of issues including drug dealing, drug use, assaults, thefts, illegal camping and threats involving weapons.

On Friday, police said they noticed a person who was frequently seen in the area and decided to question them. They then found the unidentified person had multiple warrants for their arrest.

During a search, officers recovered a short barrel rifle, 25 .22 caliber bullets and “drug paraphernalia.”

The suspect was taken to Multnomah County Detention Center to face outstanding warrants and several firearm-related felony charges.

