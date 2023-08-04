Suspect arrested on felony gun charges in N. Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a suspect is in custody after being found with a short barrel rifle during a patrol of the Eliot and Lloyd neighborhoods.

North Precinct officers were patrolling the area of NE Schuyler Avenue and NE Grand Avenue around 7:15 p.m. July 24. According to PPB, the area has been subject to a variety of issues including drug dealing, drug use, assaults, thefts, illegal camping and threats involving weapons.

On Friday, police said they noticed a person who was frequently seen in the area and decided to question them. They then found the unidentified person had multiple warrants for their arrest.

During a search, officers recovered a short barrel rifle, 25 .22 caliber bullets and “drug paraphernalia.”

The suspect was taken to Multnomah County Detention Center to face outstanding warrants and several firearm-related felony charges.

