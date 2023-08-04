Toasty afternoons through the weekend

Good morning! It’s a mild and dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. I’m just seeing a patchy marine layer along the coast, and some mid to upper level clouds drifting over the I-5 corridor. Today is expected to be a similar day to Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs near 90 degrees. There will be a bit more cloud cover though. Clouds (or lack thereof) will dictate which cities reach the upper 80s or low 90s. Either way, plan on a very warm afternoon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms began developing across parts of central & eastern Oregon on Thursday. This was linked to a plume of monsoonal moisture drifting in from the south (out of the Great Basin). A red flag warning is still in effect for much of central & eastern Oregon. The lightning threat in particular is keeping fire danger high. Some of that moisture spilled west of the Cascades overnight, but has been mainly focusing over southwest Oregon. Quite a bit of lightning has been occurring between Roseburg and Medford early this A.M. Hopefully this hasn’t lead to new fire starts. We’ll have to wait and see over the next couple of days.

Toasty afternoons will resume this weekend as high pressure builds overhead. Cooler air should spill in on Monday though as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. Expect much more cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 80s. It’ll be even cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, and a few showers can’t be ruled out around midweek (fingers crossed).

Another warming trend will begin around Thursday and Friday, and this one is worth watching. Computer models and their ensembles have been hinting for several days about a big time warm up between about the 11th and the 16th. It’s tough to say exactly how hot it could get, but triple digit heat could be at play. Stay tuned for updates.

