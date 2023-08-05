1 dead, 1 injured in Milwaukie house fire

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was found dead in a house fire in Milwaukie early Saturday morning, Clackamas Fire said.

The fire department said just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, it responded to a small house fire on Lamphier Street in Milwaukie. The fire was under control in 10 minutes. Firefighters found one person dead and another injured. The person injured was taken to a hospital and their condition is unknown.

SEE ALSO: Priceboro Fire burns 200 acres near Harrisburg; Level 3 evacuations in place

An investigator believes the cause of the fire is improperly discarded smoking materials.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.